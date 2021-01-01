MUN vs AVL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Manchester United will be aiming to draw level with Premier League leaders Liverpool when they host Aston Villa tonight. United are currently second with 30 points, just three behind the defending champions.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will start at 1.30 AM IST – January 2 in India.

Venue: Old Trafford

MUN vs AVL My Dream11 Team

E Martinez, A Wan-Bissaka, H Maguire, M Cash, T Mings, B Fernandes (captain), S McTominay, J McGinn, J Grealish, M Rashford (vice-captain), O Watkins

MUN vs AVL Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Kortney Hause, Ezri Konsa, Matt Targett, Matthew Cash, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El-Ghazi, Bertrand Traore

MUN vs AVL Full Squads

Manchester United: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

Aston Villa: Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Emiliano Martínez, Lovre Kalinic, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed El Mohamady, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Bertrand Traoré, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Frédéric Guilbert, Keinan Davis, Jacob Ramsey, Wesley, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Anwar El-Ghazi

