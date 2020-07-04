Dream11 Team Prediction

MUN vs BOU Dream11

De Gea, Maguire, Wan-Bissika, Ake, Cook, Fernandez(C), Pogba, Danjuma, Rashford, Martial(VC), King

Probable XI

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissika, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Bruno Fernandez, Martial, Greenwood, Rashford

Bournemouth

Ramsdale, Smith, S Cook, Ake, Kelly, Brooks, L Cook, Lema, Biling, Danjuma, King

SQUADS

Manchester United: Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

Bournemouth: Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc, Mark Travers, Nathan Ake, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Simpson, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Philip Billing, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Matt Butcher, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Taylor, Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge

