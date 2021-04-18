MUN vs BUR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs BUR. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Burnley will lock horns against Manchester United on April 18. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester United are back in the form as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tactics are finally working for them. They are currently 11 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and it will be difficult for Solskjaer to edge past them. Meanwhile, Burnley have played underwhelming football this season and have to escape the relegation zone. Manchester United vs Burnley Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUN vs BUR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs BUR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 08:30 PM IST – April 18 in India.

MUN vs BUR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David de Gea

Defenders – Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Westwood

Forwards – Marcus Rashford (VC), Mason Greenwood Wood

Manchester United vs Burnley Squads

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

Burnley (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra

Manchester United vs Burnley Probable Line-up

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

