MUN vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester United vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match MUN vs CHE at Villa Park: In the second semi-final of the FA Cup, Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC. In the first semi-final played on Saturday, Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-0 to enter final.

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Chelsea will start at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium

MUN vs CHE My Dream11 Team

W Caballero, A Wan-Bissaka, H Maguire, K Zouma, B Fernandes (captain), P Pogba, M Mount, C Pulisic, M Kovacic, M Rashford, A Martial (vice-captain)

MUN vs CHE Squads

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley, Marco Van Ginkel, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker

Manchester United: Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Mata, Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams

