MUN vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester United vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's MUN vs CHE Match at Old Trafford: Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign after a thrilling win over PSG in the Champions League earlier this week. United have won two and lost two of their four matches so far. On the other hand, Chelsea., who were held to a goalless draw in their CL match, have won two, drawn two and lost one of their five PL matches.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Chelsea will start at 10 PM IST – October 24, Saturday.

Venue: Old Trafford

MUN vs CHE My Dream11 Team

David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, K Zouma, Bruno Fernandes (captain), Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Timo Werner (vice-captain)

MUN vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

Chelsea: Willy Caballero, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner

MUN vs CHE SQUADS

Manchester United: Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

Chelsea: Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

