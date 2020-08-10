Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In another UEFA Europa League battle on Monday late night, Manchester United will take on FC Copenhagen in the exciting quarterfinal clash at the Rhein Energie Stadion – August 11 in India. The UEFA Europa League MUN vs COP match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. In the post Ferguson era, the Red Devils are huge favourites to win this match against Copenhagen. Manchester United and FC Copenhagen both pulled out the wins against the respective opponents. The Last time these two played against each other was back in the 2006 Champions League. Red Devils won the home match with 3-0 over FC Copenhagen. The official TV broadcast of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Sports network. The online live streaming of Europa League quarterfinal will be available on Sony Liv app.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 match between Manchester United and Copenhagen will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 11.

Venue: Rhein Energie Stadion.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- David De Gea

Defenders- Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, E. Bailly

Midfielders- Daniel James, Zeca, J. Stage, Pep Biel

Forwards- Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Michael Santos

MUN vs COP Probable XIs

Manchester United: Sergio Romero (GK); Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood.

FC Copenhagen: Johan Johnsson (GK); Guellermo Varela, Nicolai Boilesen, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Bjelland; Zeca, Robert Mudrazija; Jonas Wind, Rasmus Falk Jensen, Pep Biel; Michael Santos.

MUN vs COP SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

FC Copenhagen (COP): Karl Johan Johnsson, Sten Grytebust, Stephan Andersen, Bryan Oviedo, Guillermo Varela, Andreas Bjelland, Sotiris Papagiannopoulos, Pierre Bengtsson, Victor Nelsson, Nicolai Boilesen, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Karlo Bartolec, Rasmus Falk Jensen, Zeca, Jens Stage, Pep Biel, Nicolaj Thomsen, Robert Mudrazija, Michael Santos, Viktor Fischer, Mohammed Daramy, Mikkel Kaufmann, Jonas Wind.

