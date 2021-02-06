MUN vs EVE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester United vs Everton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs EVE at Old Trafford: In one of the most highly-awaited battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United will take on Everton at the Old Trafford on February 7. The Premier League MUN vs EVE encounter will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Man United will look to build on their big win over Southampton earlier this week. United have emerged as serious contenders for the title race after some memorable performances in the 2020-21 season. They have been quite ruthless against lower-ranked sides and will make the work cut out for Everton. Everton, on the other hand, have been quite impressive this week and they come into this match after an admirable 2-1 win over Leeds United. Premier League live telecast will be available on StEVEports and StEVEports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users. Also Read - JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs AS Roma Football Match at Allianz Stadium 10:30 PM IST February 6 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will start at 1:30 AM IST. Also Read - HUE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Huesca vs Real Madrid Football Match at Estadio El Alcoraz 8:45 PM IST February 6 Saturday

Venue: Old Trafford. Also Read - Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs EVE Live Football Match

MUN vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- David De Gea

Defenders- Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane

Midfielders- Fred, Paul Pogba, James Rodriguez, Richarlison

Forwards- Edinson Cavani, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

MUN vs EVE Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero.

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Rodríguez, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Ben Godfrey.

Everton (EVE) – Key Players

Dominic Calvert Lewin

James Rodriguez

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

Edinson Cavani

MUN vs EVE SQUADS

Manchester United: Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

Everton: James Rodríguez, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard, Joshua King, Alex Iwobi, Allan, André Gomes, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Séamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Niels Nkounkou, Jordan Pickford, Robin Olsen, João Virgínia, Harry Tyrer.

