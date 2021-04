MUN vs GRD Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Granada Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs GRD. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester United are finally back on the track as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics are finally working in their favour. United won the first leg against Granada by 2-0. It will be very difficult to make a comeback for the Spanish team on Saturday. Manchester United vs Granada Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUN vs GRD, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Granada, Europa League, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Granada, Europa League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs GRD

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.30 AM IST – April 16 in India.

MUN vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dimitri Foulquier, Victor Lindelof, German Sanchez

Midfielders – Maxime Gonalons, Daniel James, Yangel Herrera, Bruno Fernandes (C)

Strikers – Edinson Cavani (VC), Kenedy

Manchester United vs Granada Probable Line-up

Manchester United- Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Fred, Matic, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Granada- Rui Silva, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera, Antonio Puertas, Angel Montoro, Kenedy, Roberto Soldado

