The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 25 in India.

Venue: Old Trafford.

MUN vs IBKS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu

Midfielders – Irfan Kahveci, Bruno Fernandes (C), Mehmet Topal, Scott McTominay

Forwards – Demba Ba, Edinson Cavani (VC)

SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

Istanbul Basaksehir (IBKS): Volkan Babacan, Ahmet Said Kivanc, Muhammed Sengezer, Deniz Dilmen, Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Rafael, Alexandru Epureanu, Mahmut Tekdemir, Ravil Tagir, Ugur Ucar, Martin Skrtel, Junior Caiçara, Cemali Sertel, Mehmet Topal, Edin Visca, Berkay Özcan, Nacer Chadli, Okechukwu Azubuike, Giuliano, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Deniz Turuc, Muhammed Sarikaya, Carlos Ponck, Kerim Frei, Fehmi Mert Günok, Mete Demir, Emre Kaplan, Enes Karakus, Serhan Uresin, Yunus Emre Baloglu, Danijel Aleksic, Irfan Can Kahveci, Demba Ba, Enzo Crivelli, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

