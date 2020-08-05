Dream11 Team Prediction

MUN vs LAK Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Football Today's Match Manchester United vs LASK Linz at Old Trafford 12.30 AM IST August 6:

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions.

MUN vs LAK Match Details

League: Europa League

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: August 6 (Thursday)

Time: 12.30 AM IST

MUN vs LAK My Dream11 Team

Schlager, Maguire, Williams, Bailly, Mata, Scott, James, Michorl, Ranftl, Ighalo, Raguz

SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial

LASK Linz (LAK): Thomas Gebauer, Tobias Lawal, Alexander Schlager, Petar Filipovic, Christian Ramsebner, Markus Wostry, David Schnegg, Philipp Wiesinger, Gernot Trauner, Marvin Potzmann, Reinhold Ranftl, Husein Balic, Dominik Reiter, Valentino Muller, Thomas Goiginger, Rene Renner, Peter Michorl, Daniel Jelisic, Stefan Haudum, James Holland, Thomas Sabitzer, Marko Raguz, Joao Klauss, Samuel Tetteh, Dominik Frieser

