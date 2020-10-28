Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 Match – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match MUN vs LEP at Old Trafford, Manchester: In an exciting UEFA Champions League 2019-20 battle on super Wednesday night, Manchester United will square off against RB Leipzig in a Group H encounter at the Old Trafford Stadium – October 29 in India. The UEFA Champions League MUN vs LEP match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Manchester United have gotten off to a great start at this year's UEFA Champions League. The side won their first fixture of the tournament against Paris Saint-Germain last week to put themselves in second place in the Group H points table. Bruno Fernandes converted an early penalty to give Manchester a 23rd-minute lead. This lead was surprisingly given away by United's very own Anthony Martial as he tried to head a Neymar shot away from the post in the 55th minute. On other hand, RB Leipzig are top of Group H, having won their opener with a clean sheet. Leipzig dominated İstanbul Başakşehir, scoring early in the firs- half and then holding their position for the win. Angelino scored both goals, in the 16th and 20th minute with assists from Kevin Kampl and Christopher Nkunku to take the team to their first victory. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Manchester United and RB Leipzig will start at 1.30 AM IST – October 29 in India.

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium.

MUN vs LEP My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David de Gea

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Henrichs, Harry Maguire

RRdfielders – Angeliño, Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards – Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Yussuf Poulsen

MUN vs LEP Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea(GK), Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood.

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi (GK), Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Angeliño, Yusuf Poulsen, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orbán, Dayot Upamecano.

MUN vs LEP SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

RB Leipzig (LEP): Alex Dos Santos, Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Caio Henrique, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias, Oscar Clemente, Rodrigo Riquelme, Toni Moya, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic, Joao Felix, Sergio Camello, Vitolo, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa.

