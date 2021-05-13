MUN vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MUN vs LIV Match at Old Trafford: In a mouth-watering Premier League battle on thunderous Thursday night, Liverpool will take on Manchester United the Old Trafford, May 14 in India. The Premier League MUN vs LIV match will kick-start at 12:45 AM IST. Manchester United are coming into this contest after a shocking 1-2 defeat against Leicester City. The match had pointed out certain vulnerabilities of Man Utd. defenses and the team is expected to be careful in this one. They are currently at the second spot in the Premier League standings with 70 points on their record. They have won 20 matches so far, after playing 10 draws and lost five. Liverpool, on the other hand, will enter this game with a brilliant 2-0 victory over Southampton. They are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with a tally of 57 points. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will start at 12:45 AM IST – May 14.

Venue: Old Trafford.

MUN vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Andrew Robertson, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Fred

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (VC), Marcus Rashford

MUN vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: Dean Henderson; Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Dean Henderson

Harry Maguire

Eric Bailly

Luke Shaw

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Liverpool (LIV) – Key Players

Alisson

Ozan Kabak

Fabinho

Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

MUN vs LIV SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Fred , Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Ethan Galbraith, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire.

Liverpool (LIV): Alisson Becker, Adrian; Rhys Williams, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak; Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnalldum, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane.

