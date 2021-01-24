MUN vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs LIV. Liverpool have played inconsistent football this season and have failed to capitalize on several occassions in the league. After sitting at the top of the points table in Premier League during the initial stage of the season, the Reds have dropped to fourth spot in the league. While, Manchester United have been dominant this season in the league and are currently at the top on the points table. While in their previous encounter in Premier League last Sunday, both teams fought hard but the game resulted in a goalless draw at the Anfield.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:30 PM AM IST – January 24 in India.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

Defenders – Andrew Robertson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Fabinho

Midfielders – Thiago Alcantara, Bruno Fernandes (C), Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba

Strikers – Mohamed Salah (VC), Edinson Cavani

Manchester United vs Liverpool Probable Line-up

Manchester United probable line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani

Liverpool probable line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Xerdan Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

