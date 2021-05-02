MUN vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs LIV. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Manchester United on April 29. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester United have gained momentum and have produced an excellent show in the second half of the season. United are currently at the second spot on the Premier League points table. While defending champions Liverpool are underwhelming this season and fighting hard to seal their place for UEFA Champions League Manchester United and Liverpool Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUN vs LIV, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United and Liverpool, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester United and Liverpool, Premier League. Also Read - TOT vs SOU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton on April 21, Wednesday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs LIV

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 09:00 PM IST – May 2, Sunday in India. Also Read - AVL vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Aston Villa vs Manchester City on April 22, Thursday

MUN vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David de Gea Also Read - LU vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leeds United vs Liverpool on April 20, Tuesday

Defenders – Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Fabinho, Andy Robertson

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Thiago, Sadio Mané

Strikers – Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah (VC)

Manchester United and Liverpool Probable Line-up

Manchester United: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Liverpool: Alisson, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah

Check Dream11 Prediction / MUN Dream11 Team / LIV Dream11 Team/ Liverpool Dream 11 Team / Manchester United Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.