Manchester United vs Leeds United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match MUN vs LU at Old Trafford Stadium: In another high-octane encounter of Premier League this season, Manchester United will take on Leeds United in game week 12 on Sunday night. The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium – December 20 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 MUN vs LU will kick-off at 10 PM IST. Manchester will hope to replicate their away form at Old Trafford when they host Leeds United in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture. Both teams came back from a goal down to win their last league match and will be confident heading into the Pennines derby. Leeds United, have however won only two in their last five matches and lost two more while Man United are unbeaten in the league since the defeat to Arsenal at home on November 1. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - TOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 20 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United will start at 10 PM IST – December 20. Also Read - BHA vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's Brighton vs Sheffield United Football Match at Amex Stadium 5:30 PM IST December 20 Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester United. Also Read - EVE vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Everton vs Arsenal on December 19, Saturday

MUN vs LU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: A Wan-Bissaka, V Lindelof, Harry Maguire, L Ayling

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mateusz Klich, S Dallas

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Patrick Bamford

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Harry Maguire

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

Leeds United (LU) – Key Players

Illan Meslier

Luke Ayking

Mateusz Klich

Patrick Bamford

MUN vs LU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford.

MUN vs LU SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo.

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo.

