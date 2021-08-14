Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will start at 5:00 PM IST – August 14.

Venue: Old Trafford.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United

De Gea(GK), Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial

Leeds United

Meslier(GK), Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo, Phillips, Harrison, Bamford

SQUADS

MUN Squad

Jadon Sancho, Teden Mengi, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, James Garner, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton, Amad Traoré, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Shola Shoretire, Fred, Paul Pogba, Hannibal Mejbri, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matić, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, David De Gea

LU Squad

Kristoffer Klaesson, Junior Firpo, Hélder Costa, Tyler Roberts, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw, Pascal Struijk, Llorente, Robin Koch, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Illan Meslier

