MUN vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs MCI. In the mega encounter in Carabao Cup, Manchester United will lock horns against Manchester City on January 7. The two biggest rivals will lock horns against each other in the semifinal of EFL Cup. Both the clubs will enter the game after crucial wins in their Premier League matches. Manchester City have picked up form after an inconsistent start to their season. They are back in the Premier League title race. On the other side, the rejuvenated Manchester United have played dominant football this season. Manchester City are currently at the 5th spot on the points table in Premier League. While United are currently 2nd on the points table. It will be an exciting clash between the two Manchester clubs as both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other. The winner will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of Carabao Cup.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs MCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.15 AM IST – January 7 in India.

MUN vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias

Midfielders – Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes (VC), Kevin De Bruyne (C), Riyad Mahrez

Forwards – Sergio Aguero, Anthony Martial

Manchester United vs Manchester City Probable Line-up

Manchester United probable line-up: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes; Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Manchester City probable line-up: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Sergio Aguero

