MUN vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs MCI. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Manchester United will lock horns against Manchester City on December 12 at the Old Trafford. Manchester United are currently placed 7th on the points table with 6 wins in 10 games. The Red Devils are going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the past few games and the Champions League elimination this week was a big blow for them. While City, also had an underwhelming start to their Premier League season this year and are at the 8th spot with 5 wins in 10 games. Manchester United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUN vs MCI, Wolves Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League. Also Read - Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch United vs City Live Football Match

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs MCI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:00 PM IST – December 12 in India. Also Read - Man City vs Marseille: Torres, Aguero And Sterling Star as Guardiola's Men Complete 3-0 Champions League Win

MUN vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Ederson Moraes Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Man United: Solskjaer's Men Suffer 2-3 Defeat to Exit Champions League

Defender: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker

Mid-Fielder: Bruno Fernandes (VC), Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (C)

Forward: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Mason Greenwood

Manchester United vs Manchester City Probable Line-up

Manchester United probable starting XI: David de Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Check Dream11 Prediction / MUN Dream11 Team / MCI Dream11 Team / Manchester City Dream 11 Team / Manchester United Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.