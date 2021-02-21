MUN vs NEW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

After looking like potential title challengers, Manchester United have won just one of their last five league games, allowing Manchester City to open up a ten-point lead at the top, which could be 13 by the time the Red Devils' game kicks off. But the performance in the 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League earlier this week will have lifted the morale within the squad. Newcastle United, meanwhile, are dawdling just above the relegation zone, with Steve Bruce's men only a few points clear of 18th placed Fulham. The Magpies head into Sunday's match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea but having managed to get the better of the likes of Everton and Southampton over the past few weeks, they will back themselves to cause an upset this weekend.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will start at 12:30 AM IST. Also Read - ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Premier League 2021- Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Manchester City Match at Emirates Stadium 10 PM IST February 21 Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford. Also Read - MIL vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's AC Milan vs Inter Milan Football Match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza 7.30 PM IST February 21 Sunday

MUN vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K Darlow

Defenders- A Wan-Bissaka, H Maguire, L Shaw, J Lewis

Midfielders- Bruno (C), Fred, Saint-Maximin, M Almiron

Forwards- Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford (C)

MUN vs NEW Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Federico Fernandez, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Henri Saivet, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Jeff Hendrick, Achraf Lazaar, Paul Dummett, Daniel Langley.

Newcastle United (NEW) – Key Players

Callum Watson

Miguel Almiron

Jeff Hendrick

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

Edinson Cavani

MUN vs NEW SQUADS

Manchester United: Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

Newcastle United (NEW): Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Henri Saivet, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Joseph Willock, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Andy Carroll, Joelinton , Allan Saint-Maximin, Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson.

