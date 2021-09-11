MUN vs NEW Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs NEW. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Manchester United will lock horns against Newcastle United on September 11. The club football is back as Newcastle United and Manchester United will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Saturday. Manchester United will look to prove their supremacy over Newcastle United after a dominating start in the league. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to make his second Manchester United debut. Ronaldo had won everything at United during his first stint with them from 2003 to 2009. While Newcastle will look to create an upset.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs NEW

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07:30 PM IST – September 11, Saturday in India.

MUN vs NEW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Maguire, Shaw, Lascelles, Schar

Midfielders: Pogba, Bruno(C), Murphy, Hayden

Strikers: Ronaldo (VC), Greenwood, Joelinton

MUN vs NEW Probable Line-Ups

Newcastle United: Woodman (GK), Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Murphy, Willock, Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Manchester United: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Van de Beek, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Ronaldo

