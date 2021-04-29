MUN vs ROM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester United have gained momentum and are on the verge of winning the Europa League. They will face AS Roma in the crucial first leg of the semifinal contest. Manchester United are currently at the second spot in the Premier League and will look to continue their momentum in Europa League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs ROM

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – April 30 in India.

MUN vs ROM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –Dean Henderson

Defenders – Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Cristante, Smalling

Midfielders –Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Pellegrini, Veretout

Strikers – Marcus Rashford (VC), Mkhitaryan

Manchester United vs AS Roma Probable Line-up

Manchester United: Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

AS Roma: Lopez; Cristante, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

