Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Europa League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MUN vs RS at Old Trafford: In another exciting battle of Europa League on Thursday night, Real Sociedad will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. The high-octane battle between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be played at the Old Trafford – February 26 in India. The Europa League MUN vs RS will kick-off at 1.30 AM. Manchester United will be playing without any worries and are looking forward to continue their dominant form. United already have a foot in the Europa League Round of 16, thanks to their brilliant performance in the first leg. The Red Devils walk into the game having scored four away goals in the first leg and backed it up by keeping a clean sheet during their faceoff in Turin. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad, have nothing but pride to play for when they visit Old Trafford for the reverse fixture. Imanol Alguacil's men have managed to shrug off the Manchester United defeat and have bounced back as they registered a brilliant 4-0 win against Alaves in LaLiga. The Europa League live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of Europa League will be available online on the SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will start at 1.30 AM – February 26.

Venue: Old Trafford.

MUN vs RS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

Defenders: Igor Zubeldia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nacho Monreal, Alex Telles

Midfielders: David Silva, Daniel James, Adnan Januzaj

Forwards: Mason Greenwood (C), Alexander Isak, Anthony Martial (VC)

MUN vs RS Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial.

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Andoni Gorosabell, Nacho Monreal, Asier Illaramendi, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak.

MUN vs RS SQUADS

Real Sociedad (RS): Álex Remiro, Miguel Ángel Moyà, Unai Marrero, Gaizka Ayesa, Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Aihen Muñoz, Modibo Sagnan, Gorosabel , Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Jon Pacheco Dozagarat, Jérémy Blasco, Aritz Arambarri, Urko Gonzalez, Beñat Turrientes, Asier Illarramendi, Igor Zubeldia, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, Jon Guridi, Ander Guevara, David Silva, Luca Sangalli, Robert Navarro, Martín Zubimendi, Portu , Carlos Fernández, Mikel Oyarzabal, Martín Merquelanz, Alexander Isak, Ander Barrenetxea, Jon Bautista, Roberto López, Julen Lobete.

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Fred , Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire.

