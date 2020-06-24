Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Egan, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jack Robinson

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Oliver Norwood (VC)

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (C), Oliver McBurnie, Anthony Martial

MUN vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial.

Sheffield United: Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset.

MUN vs SHF SQUADS

Manchester United: Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di’Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani.

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Jake Wright, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Ben Heneghan, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Kean Bryan, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team/ SHF Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Sheffield United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.