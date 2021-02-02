MUN vs SOU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs SOU. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Southampton will lock horns against Manchester United on February 2. Southampton have played inconsistent football this season as they have not won a single game in their last five clashes. They are currently at the 1oth spot on the Premier League points table. While Manchester United who started the season with some weak performances have bounced back in the league. The Red Devils are currently at the second spot on the points table. United are the title contenders after several years in the Premier League as Manchester City are the only team above them in the league. Manchester United vs Southampton Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUN vs SOU, Dream 11 Team Player List, Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs SOU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1:45 AM IST – February 3 in India.

MUN vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (VC), Bruno Fernandes (C), Alexandre Jankewitz, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Danny Ings

Manchester United vs Southampton Probable Line-up

Manchester United probable line-up: David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Southampton probable line-up: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery; Moussa Djenepo, Alexandre Jankewitz, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

