Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester United vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs SOU at Old Trafford, Manchester: In an exciting Premier League battle on Monday night, Manchester United will play hosts to Southampton as the Red Devils aim to continue their winning juggernaut in the competition. The Premier League MUN vs SOU match will be played at the Old Trafford. The live telecast of Premier League MUN vs SOU will begin at 12.30 AM IST (July 14 in India). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s have a golden opportunity of propelling to the third spot in the league especially after Chelsea and Leicester both end up facing defeat in their last games. Also Read - KAY vs GAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Kayserispor vs Gaziantep Today's Football Match at Kadir Has Stadium, Kayseri 9PM IST July 13

United are currently sitting in at the fifth position with 58 points while being a point away from Leicester and two points away from Chelsea. On the other hand, Southampton, are at the 12th spot with 44 points on board and are three games unbeaten which suggests that it’s going to be a tricky 90 odd minutes for the hosts. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - BTC vs SKK Dream11 Team Hints, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bengal Tigers CC vs SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST Monday July 13

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton will start at 12.30 AM IST. Also Read - HSG vs ALM Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Hisingen CC vs Almhult CC Match 4 in Kviberg at 7:30 PM IST Monday July 13

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker-Peters, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders: S. Armstrong, Bruno Fernandes (vc), J. Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Danny Ings, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial (C)

MUN vs SOU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long.

MUN vs SOU SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team/ SOU Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Southampton Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.