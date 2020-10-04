Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MUN vs TOT at Old Trafford Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a big-ticket encounter at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday evening- October 4. The Premier League 2020-21 MUN vs TOT football match will kick-off at 9 PM IST. Both sides have won and lost one each so far in EPL 2020-21 but Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have played a game more. They drew against Newcastle United in their last league game with Eric Dier conceding a penalty after an unlucky handball. United, in contrast, score through a penalty to beat an inspired Brighton for their first win the Premier League this season. As per the current scenario, Manchester United are lying at the 14th position in the points table with three points. On the other side, Tottenham Hotspur have four points from three matches and are sitting on the eight slot. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will start at 9 PM IST – October 4.

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Dier, Shaw

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Fernandes Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Harry Kane (VC), Marcus Rashford (C)

MUN vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Bergwijn; Kane.

MUN vs TOT SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Gedson Fernandes, Jack Clarke, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Pierre Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

