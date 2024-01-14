Home

MUN vs TOT, Premier League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming: How To Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match In India

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live streaming: All you need to know about Premier League 2023-24 Football Match live streaming and telecast details in India.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (credit: Twitter)

MUN vs TOT, Premier League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming: Manchester United will start their 2024 campaign as they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, UK. The Red Devils will be happy as Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, and Antony are all set to feature in the match against Tottenham. The visitors will be confident after their 1-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup and would like to beat United at their home. On the other hand, MUN have only won one of the last five Premier League games and is in the 8th spot in the points table with more than half of the season over.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur In India

What time is Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played on Sunday (January 14) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match going to be played?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, UK.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on TV?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Live streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

MUN vs TOT Predicted XI

Manchester United Probable XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Skipp, Kulusevski, Johnson, Werner, Richarlison

