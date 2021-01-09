MUN vs WAT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Watford FA Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs WAT. In the exciting encounter on FA Cup, Manchester United will lock horns against Watford on January 10. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the FA Cup on Saturday. After an underwhelming start to the season, Manchester United have finally picked up some form and have won four out of their last five games in Premier League. Manchester United have played 16 matches so far and managed to win 10 out of them while three ended in a draw and they lost three in Premier League and are at the 2nd position on points table. While Watford have been inconsistent in their past few games and are currently at the 6th spot on the points table in EFL Championship with 10 wins in 22 matches. Manchester United vs Watford Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUN vs WAT, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup, Online Football Tips Manchester United vs Watford, FA Cup. Also Read - Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming FA Cup in India: When And Where to Watch Villa vs Liverpool Live Football FA Cup Match on Sony Ten

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.00 AM IST – January 10 in India. Also Read - Football: Aston Villa Closes Training Ground Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Ahead of Liverpool Tie

MUN vs WAT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson Also Read - Have to Invite Jose Mourinho For a Drink After FA Cup Match Against Marine: Carlo Ancelotti

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Telles, Kiko Femenia, Ben Wilmot

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Ismaila Sarr

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (VC), Troy Deeney

Manchester United vs Watford Probable Line-up

Watford probable line-up: Ben Foster, Ben Wilmot, Francisco Sierralta, Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Andre Gray, Troy Deeney

Manchester United probable line-up: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Axel Telles, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba

