MUN vs WHU Dream11 Tips And Prediction FA Cup

Manchester United vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2021 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs WHU at Old Trafford: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of FA Cup, Manchester United will take on West Ham United at the Old Trafford on February 10 in India. The FA Cup MUN vs WHU encounter will kick-off at 1 AM IST. The Red Devils come into the game at the back of an embarrassing draw against Everton in the FA Cup. But they will be confident to turn things around in FA Cup as they have defeated PL chams Liverpool in the previous knockout fixture to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes struck one goal each to knock out the Anfield outfit. On the other hand, West Ham United were up against Doncaster in the fourth round. And David Moyes’ men successfully completed the rout of the third-tier club. Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oladapo Afolayan struck one goal each for the Hammers. FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of FA Cup will be available online on SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users. Also Read - IPL 2021 Title Sponsorship: VIVO Likely to Transfer Title Rights; Dream11, Unacademy in Contention to Replace Chinese Mobile Giants

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup match between Manchester United and West Ham United will start at 1 AM IST. Also Read - BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Barna Royals vs City Lions at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 9 PM IST February 9 Tuesday

Venue: Old Trafford. Also Read - BUR vs BOU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Burley vs Bournemouth Starting XI on February 9, Tuesday

MUN vs WHU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Dean Henderson

Defenders- Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson

Midfielders- Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen

Forwards- Edinson Cavani (C), Michail Antonio (VC)

MUN vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma; Michail Antonio.

MUN vs WHU SQUADS

Manchester United: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, H Maguire.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Frederik Alves, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku, Ben Johnson, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, Nathan Holland, Conor Coventry, Andriy Yarmolenko, Saïd Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Oladapo Afolayan, Ademipo Odubeko, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team/ WHU Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Ham United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction FA Cup/ Online Football Tips and more.