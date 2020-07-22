Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester United vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs WHU at Old Trafford: In an exciting Premier League battle on Wednesday evening, Manchester United will take on West Ham United at the Old Trafford ground, Manchester on July 22. Man United will play hosts to former manager David Moyes and his West Ham United side. It’s going to be an important fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as a win for him will push them into the top-4 with their next game being against Leicester City. Manchester United are currently lying at the fifth position with 62 points and are on level terms with Leicester. Also Read - BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC T20 Match Probable XIs at Kerava National Ground 8.30PM IST July 22

On the other hand, West Ham United are high on momentum after registering back-to-back wins over Norwich and Watford. They have now cemented a spot in the top division for next season as well. The Hammers find themselves at the 16th spot with 37 points to their names. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Amdocs vs Cyprus Moufflons, Match 15 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday July 22

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United will start at 10.30 PM IST. Also Read - RSLC vs SPKC Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's FC Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC Football Match Predicted XIs at Rio Tinto Stadium 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, B. Williams, A. Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: T. Soucek, D. Rice, M. Noble, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Michail Antonio, Marcus Rashford (C), Anthony Martial (VC)

MUN vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice, Issa Diop, Pablo Fornals, Jeremy Ngakia, Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble, Michail Antonio.

MUN vs WHU SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

West Ham United (WHU): David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team/ WHU Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ West Ham United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.