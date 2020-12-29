Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Wolves will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 30 in India.

Venue: Old Trafford.

My Dream11 Team

Patricio, Saiss, Semedo, Lindeloff, Maguire, Neves, Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Rashford, Neto

SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Fernando Marçal, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Daniel Podence, Conor Coady, Vitinha, Nélson Semedo, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Meritan Shabani, Owen Otasowie, Raúl Jiménez, Fábio Silva, Leonardo Campana, Adama Traoré

