MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club

MUR vs NK My Dream11 Team

Neil Rock, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Luke Georgeson, Tyrone Kane, Fionn Hand, Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany

Captain: Paul Stirling Vice-captain: Harry Tector

MUR vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Munster Reds Tyrone Kane(c), Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Greg Ford, Peter Moor(wk), Fionn Hand, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley, Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Jack Carty

Northern Knights James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(wk), John Matchett, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster

MUR vs NK Squads

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher (c), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White

