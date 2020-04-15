Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay during a Live Instagram session on Wednesday mentioned revealed he would love to go out on dinner date with Australian cricketer Elysse Perry as ”she is beautiful”, and Shikhar Dhawan, as he is a ”fun guy” to be with. Also Read - Will Bowl at 150 kph And he Will Get Out: Shoaib Akhtar on How he Would Have Dismissed Virat Kohli

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," Vijay said.

Apart from that, he also spoke about cricket and former India skipper MS Dhoni’s calm persona when he is in the middle.

The Chennai-born cricketer also said it’s an honour to associate himself with such a team filled ‘legends of world cricket’ and it gives youngsters a pick the brains of some of the best.

“CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket,” said Vijay.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to a standstill.