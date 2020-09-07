MUS vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s MUS vs BAR at National Sports Academy: In the second match of the T10 league, Medical University Sofia will play their second straight match and this time the opponents will be Barbarian CC at 1:30 PM IST. Also Read - KE vs BOD Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders T20 Match at Kabul International Cricket Stadium 3:00 PM IST September 7

A total of five matches have been scheduled for Monday. Also Read - MUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons T10 Match 1 at National Sports Academy 11:30 AM IST September 7

September 7 Schedule Also Read - ST vs AS Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks T20 Match at Kabul International Cricket Stadium 10:30 AM IST September 7

#Match 1, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 2, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 3, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 5, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 7:30 PM IST

A total of five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Medical University Sofia and Barbarian CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – September 7.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Ishaan De Silva (captain), Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov (vice-captain), Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Nick Robinson, Kevin D’Souza, Stuart Clarkson, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf, Andre Lilov

MUS vs BAR Squads

Medical University Sofia: Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

Barbarian CC: Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Andre Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Jevon Payne, Tom Omolo, Andy Robinson, Alexander Stoychev, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Krasmir Kavenov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUS Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Medical University Sofia Dream11 Team/ Barbarian CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.