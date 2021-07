MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Academic MU-Sofia vs Barbarians, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 7.

Academic MU-Sofia and Barbarians will take on each other in the 11th and 12th matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria at Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia on Wednesday. Academic MU-Sofia has won two matches out of the four they have played whereas Barbarians have lost all their four matches in ECS T10 Bulgaria.

Here is the ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, MUS vs BAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MUS vs BAR Probable XIs ECS T10 Bulgaria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Academic MU-Sofia vs Barbarians, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria toss between Academic MU-Sofia vs Barbarians will take place at 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST – July 7.

Time: 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST – July 7.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Academy.

MUS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Ishan De Silva, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Ivan Ivanov, Dimo Nikolov, Mohammad Fayaz, Ali Rasool, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski

Captain: Ali Rasool, Vice-captain: Mohammad Fayaz

MUS vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Academic – MU Sofia Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D’Souza, Kevin George, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool (wk)

Barbarians Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov (c), Hristo Ivanov (wk), Ivan Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Mohammad Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Vasil Hristov, Vasilen Kamburov

MUS vs BAR Squads

Academic – MU Sofia Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Gathsara Seekkuge, Kevin D’Souza, Nikhil Olveira, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Kevin George, Ahsan Rajan, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeen Hussein, Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool

Barbarians Adrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Andreev, Krasimir Kamenov, Nikolay Nankov, Vasilen Kamburov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Alexander Stoychev, Dimo Nikolov, Ivan Kamburov, Mohammad Fayaz, Hristo Ivanov, Vasil Hristov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ MUS Dream11 Team/ Barbarians Dream11 Team Prediction/ Academic-MU Sofia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria/ Online Cricket Tips and more.