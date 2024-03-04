Home

MUS vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Academic MU Sofia vs Gamblers SC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST March 4, Monday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUS vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction, MUS vs GAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUS vs GAM Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic MU Sofia vs Gamblers SC, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

MUS vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Academic MU Sofia will lock horns against Gamblers SC for the sixth match of Group C of ongoing European T10 Cricket League 2024. This is the first time that both teams will face each other in the European T10 Cricket League. Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUS vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction, MUS vs GAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MUS vs GAM Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic MU Sofia vs Gamblers SC, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10. MUS vs GAM Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Academic MU Sofia vs Gamblers SC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3.30 PM IST March 4, Monday.

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Academic MU Sofia and Gamblers SC will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – 3.30 PM IST, March 4 Monday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

MUS vs GAM Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kuldeep Gholiya

Batsmen – Simranjeet Singh-I, Manan Bashir, Mayank Darji

All-rounders – Karanbir Singh (c), Zeerak Chughtai, Shayaddur Rahman

Bowlers – Nitin Kamboj (vc), Gangadeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Ali Rasool.

MUS vs GAM Probable Squads

Academic – MU Sofia: Manan Bashir, Saim Hussain(wk), Kushaal Krishnakumar, Kevin D’Souza, Zaid Soulat, Prakash Mishra©, Isa Zaroo, Zeerak Chughtai, Gagandeep Singh, Delrick Vinu, Ali Rasool

Gamblers SC: Kuldeep Gholiya©(wk), Mayank Darji, Amandeep Khokhar, Karanbir Singh, Ankush Kumar, Simranjeet Singh, Ranjit Narayan, Jai Parkash, Shayaddur Rahman, Junaid Khan, Nitin Kamboj.

