Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MUS vs IBCC at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski: In the match no. 4 of the day in the ongoing ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament, Medical University Sofia will take on Indo-Bulgarian CC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia. The ECS T10 – Bulgaria MUS vs IBCC match will commence at 8 PM IST. This will be the first match of the tournament for Medical University Sofia. MUS would be looking to start their campaign on a positive note with a strong performance against Indo-Bulgarian team. On the other hand, IBCC have already played a couple of matches at the venue which gives them the advantage of knowing the conditions and deciding what a good score will be on this wicket. However, they have played a few games more so there may be some tired legs in their ranks.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 toss between Medical University Sofia and Indo-Bulgarian CC will take place at 7.45 PM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nikhil Oliviera

Batsmen: Ishaan De Silva (VC), Kevin Dsouza, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov

All-Rounders: Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Bakhtiar Tahiri (C)

Bowlers: Albin Jacob, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel

MUS vs IBCC Probable Playing XIs

Medical University Sofia: Hristo Boykov Ivanov (wk), Nikolay Nankov, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Andrei Lilov, Krasmir Kamenov, Stuart Clarkson, Nick Robinson, Andy Robinson, Ivaylo Katzarski, Alexandar Stoychev.

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Bhushan Trevedi (wk), Gagandeep Singh-I, Shafquat Khan, Prakash Mishra, Steve Jordaan, Fulvio Congiu, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Satish Ramachandran, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh-I.

MUS vs IBCC Squads

Medical University Sofia (MUS): Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Fawaz Khalid, Nisarg Shah, Bipin Gattapur, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Nithin Koppula, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad.

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC): Bhushan Trevedi, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Fulvio Congiu, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh-I, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagraj, Lavesh Sharma, Riyad Mia.

