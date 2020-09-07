MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MUS vs MUD at National Sports Academy: The series opener will be played between Medical University Sofia and MU Dons at 11:30 AM IST.

A total of five matches have been scheduled for Monday.

September 7 Schedule

#Match 1, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 2, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 3, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 5, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 7:30 PM IST

A total of five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Medical University Sofia and MU Dons will take place at 11:00 AM (IST) – September 4.

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUS vs MUD My Dream11 Team

Ishaan De Silva (captain), Kevin D’Souza (vice-captain), Ashbel Nicson, Saim Hussain, Kiran Dasan, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Bipin Gattarpur, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob, Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel

MUS vs MUD Squads

Medical University Sofia: Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

MU Dons: Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

