MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s MUS vs MUD at National Sports Academy: Sofia and Dones will be squaring off against each other for the second time in the tournament. In their previous clash, Dons prevailed by nine wickets after keeping their opponents to 70/7 in what was the opening clash of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Five matches have been scheduled for today. Also Read - NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Friday September 11

September 10 Schedule Also Read - ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Surrey at County Ground, Chelmsford 6:30 PM IST Friday September 11

#Match 16, Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 17, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 18, Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 19, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 20, Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC , 8:00 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 match toss between Medical University Sofia and MU Dons will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – September 10.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUS vs MUD My Dream11 Team

Kiran Dasan (captain), Nikhil Oliviera (vice-captain), Bipin Gattapur, Sulaiman Ali, Ishan De Silva, Rohan Patel, Shivang Keshvala, Kevin D’Souza, Nisarg Shah, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Albin Jacob

MUS vs MUD Squads

MU Sofia: Tirth Patel, Nikhil Oliviera, Aarush Sajjad, Shivang Keshvala, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Ashbel Nicson, Gathsara Seekkuge, Huzaif Yusuf, Bipin Gattapur, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Nisarg Shah, Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool, Delrick Vinu

MU Dons: Rohan Patel, Kiran Dasan, Saim Hussain, Borislav Metodi, Zain Abidi, Asan Ali, Karthik Sreekumar, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehmatullah, Huzaifah Babur, Thieksan Suresh, Karthik Sreekumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUS Dream11 Team/ MUD Dream11 Team/ Medical University Sofia Dream11 Team/ MU Dons Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.