MUS vs MUD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's MUS vs MUD 2nd Semifinal at National Sports Academy: In the second semifinal of the ECS T10 series in Bulgaria, Medical University Sofia will take on MU Dons for a place in the final. Sofia finished the league stage at second spot with 12 points while Dons were third with 10 points. Both teams have won once against each other earlier in the tournament.

Four matches have been scheduled for the fifth and final day

September 11 Schedule

#Semifinal 1, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers, 11:30 AM IST

#Semifinal 2, Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, 1:30 PM IST

#Bronze Final, TBD vs TBD, 4:30 PM IST

#Final, TBD vs TBD, 6:30 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 match toss between Medical University Sofia and MU Dons will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – September 11.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUS vs MUD My Dream11 Team

Saim Hussain (captain), Bipin Gattapur (vice-captain), Kiran Dasan, Nikhil Oliviera, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Huzaif Yusuf, Ishan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Albin Jacob

MUS vs MUD Squads

MU Sofia: Ashbel Nicson, Tirth Patel, Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Nisarg Shah, Albin Jacob, Omar Rasool, Delrick Vinu, Aarush Sajjad, Shivang Keshvala, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Gathsara Seekkuge, Huzaif Yusuf, Bipin Gattapur

MU Dons: Asan Ali, Rohan Patel, Zain Asif, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehmatullah, Huzaifah Babur, Thieksan Suresh, Karthik Sreekumar, Kiran Dasan, Saim Hussain, Borislav Metodi, Zain Abidi, Karthik Sreekumar, Sunny Talpur, Umar Naveed

