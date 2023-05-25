Home

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Sofia vs MU Pleven, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3 PM IST May 25, Thursday

Here is the FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Sofia vs MU Pleven, Playing 11s For Today's Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3 PM IST May 25, Thursday.

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between MU Sofia and MU Pleven will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – May 25, Thursday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nithin Sunil (C)

Batters: Firas Hussain, Mubarak Ali (VC), Manan Bashir

All-rounders: Huzaif Yousuf, Amal Thomas, Isa Zaroo, Apoorv Mishra

Bowlers: Danyal Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Arun Joy

MUS vs PLE Probable Playing XIs

MU Pleven (PLE)

1.Zaigham Butt(WK)(C), 2. Jassim Raheem, 3. Nithin Sunil(WK), 4. Alan Jose, 5. Amal Thomas, 6. Apoorv Mishra, 7. Mohammad Arham, 8. Zain Mustafa, 9. Rifat Hossain, 10. Rabeeh Ur Rahman, 11. Jinoy Raju

MU Sofia (MUS)

1. Mubarak Ali, 2. Aswad Khan(C), 3. Hassan Arslan, 4. Manan Bashir, 5. Muhammad Tayub, 6. Huzaif Yusuf, 7. Firas Hussain, 8. Imaad Jamil, 9. Baryal Khan, 10. Danyal Ali, 11. Zeerak Chughtai

Squads:

MU Pleven (PLE)

Zaigham Butt(WK)(C), Jassim Raheem, Nithin Sunil(WK), Alan Jose, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Mohammad Arham, Zain Mustafa, Rifat Hossain, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Jinoy Raju, Sajeel Uddin, Jafar Ali, Jerrin Jijy, Akash Arun, Mevin Alex, Ani Bhat, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Joy, Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Levi Perera, Ali Mohammed-I

MU Sofia (MUS)

Mubarak Ali, Aswad Khan(C), Hassan Arslan, Manan Bashir, Muhammad Tayub, Huzaif Yusuf, Firas Hussain, Imaad Jamil, Baryal Khan, Danyal Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Haider Abbas, Sceyon Prathepan, Adil Patel, Saaim Bhatti, Yahyaa Jahangir, Isa Zaroo, Jakob Gul(WK), Muhammad Ibrahim, Arslan Safdar, Mashhood Khan, Veer Swarup, Hemdev Amirthalingam, Kush Narayan, Muhammad Sultan, Sud Fernando, Ritik Reddy

