New Delhi: MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Academic-MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 8.

Academic-MU Sofia will take on VTU-MU Pleven in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Thursday. Academic-MU Sofia has won four matches out of the six games they have played whereas VTU-MU Pleven has won a solitary match out of the four they have played.

Here is the ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, MUS vs PLE Fantasy Cricket Prediction ECS T10 game, MUS vs PLE Probable XIs ECS T10 Bulgaria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Academic-MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Bulgaria.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Bulgaria toss between Academic-MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven will take place at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM IST – July 8.

Time: 3:30 AM and 5:30 PM IST – July 8.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Academy.

MUS vs PLE My Dream11 Team

Tarun Yadav, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Ali Rasool, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Delrick Vinu

Captain: Ali Rasool. Vice-captain: Aswad Khan

MUS vs PLE Probable Playing XIs

Academic – MU Sofia: Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D’Souza, Ahsan Raja, Ashbel Nicson, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Kevin George, Nikhil Oliveira (wk)

VTU-MU Pleven: Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar (c), Mukul Kadyan, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Aamir Shah, Amal Thomas, Mayank Singh, Nithin Sunil (wk), Suhaid Puthanpurayil

MUS vs PLE Squads

Academic – MU Sofia: Ahsan Raja, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Gathsara Seekkuge, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Kevin George, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool

VTU-MU Pleven: Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheel Zaman, Ruhail Masood, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav

