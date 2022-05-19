Munich: German Boxer Musa Yamak who was undefeated and had an 8-0 record died of a heart attack while facing Uganda’s Hamza Wandera on Saturday in Munich, according to several reports published in the media. A Turkish official took to Twitter to confirm the news that came as a shock to many as the boxing world lost yet another star.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Meet Fes Batista, A Proud British Boxer Of Kashmiri Descent Who Aspires To Be The Best In Boxing World

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Turkish official Hasan Turan said on Twitter. Also Read - 12-Year-Old Russian Boxer Knocks Down Tree With Her Punches, Dubbed As 'World's Strongest Girl' | Watch

Avrupa ve Asya şampiyonlukları olan Alucralı boksör hemşehrimiz Musa Askan Yamak’ı bir kalp krizi sonrasında genç yaşında kaybettik.

Daha önce müsabaka için Ankara’ya geldiğinde TBMM’de görüştüğümüz merhuma Allah’tan rahmet, kederli ailesine ve sevenlerine başsağlığı diliyorum. pic.twitter.com/KXhiMeBoA2 — Hasan Turan 🇹🇷🇵🇸 (@hasanturantr) May 15, 2022

Also Read - Mike Tyson Recreates Infamous Bite Fight Gesture With Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday on the Sets of Liger

BOXING SHOCK Musa Yamak dead aged 38: German boxer collapses in ring and suffers heart attack in ninth pro fight Rest in peace.#MusaAskanYamak pic.twitter.com/KxH8euOsKT — Thomas J. Gold (@TheFacilitatorr) May 16, 2022

The second round saw Yamak at the receiving end of a heavy blow during his fight with Wandera, post which the boxer tried to fight back in the third round but collapsed just before the round was about to start. The light-heavyweight boxer received immediate medical attention but could not be revived.

Video: Musa Yamak Fight Where He Suffered Cardiac Arrest:

Devastating Moment Champion Boxer Collapses and Dies from Heart Attack (Warning: Distressing Video) Undefeated Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak collapsed as he tried to come out for the 3rd round of his 9th professional bout near Munich, Germany. pic.twitter.com/RSzeDO6s9J — 🍊Nikos 🇨🇾🇬🇷🇬🇧 (@CyprusNik) May 17, 2022

Yamak was soon rushed to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

“The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site. To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols,” a spokesperson of the Munich Police told the BILD.

“We then set up a protection corridor on site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously,” the spokesperson added.

The 38-year-old turned professional in 2017 and rose to fame after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.