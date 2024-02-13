Home

Musheer Khan Might Go Ahead Of Elder Brother Sarfaraz Khan, Reckons Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra

Musheer Khan finished the U-19 World Cup as second-highest run-getter behind teammate and India captain Uday Saharan. India lost to Australia in the final.

Musheer Khan celebrates after scoring a century in U-19 World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that Musheer Khan might go ahead of his older brother Sarfaraz Khan following the youngster’s show in the just concluded U-19 World Cup in South Africa. Musheer shot into limelight during the mega showpiece where he scored 360 runs in six games at a strike rate of 98.90 and finished as the second-highest scorer in the tournament. However, India lost the final to Australia on Sunday.

The 18-year-old also became the only Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score multiple hundreds in a single U-19 World Cup. While Dhawan scored three hundreds in 2004 U-19 World Cup, Musheer crossed the three-figure mark twice.

Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, rated Musheer highly, stating he has got the gift of timing. “I liked Musheer a lot. When their careers finish in the end, the younger brother might go ahead of the elder one. The good thing about him (Musheer) is that he has got the gift of timing,” said Chopra. Notably, Sarfaraz is currently a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Test series against England.

Infact, Musheer is one of the four Indians named in the Team of the Tournament. The others were India captain Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas and Saumy Pandey. “He plays very well on his legs and plays well straight too. Whenever the ball is in that range, he plays extremely well. The kid plays spin very well and plays some good unconventional shots too,” Chopra added.

Meanwhile, Chopra also stated that Musheer needs to work on his backfoot play as being comfortable against the short ball is important at the top level. “He will have to work on one thing. The back-foot play is slightly weak. He got a life in the final and got out in the slips in the semi-final as well. If you have to play long, you will have to work hard on your game against the short ball,” said Chopra.

Ahead of Musheer was his teammate and India captain Saharan (397) at the U-19 World Cup. In the final, India’s batting lineup misfired when it mattered the most as they suffered a heartbreaking 79-run loss to Australia.

Opting to bat, Australia first posted 253/7, courtesy Oliver Peake’s enterprising 43-ball 46 and Harjas Singh’s 55 off 64 balls, and then returned to bowl out the five-time champions for 174 in 43.5 overs. Australia, thus, became four-time champions.

Chasing 254, opener Adarsh Singh made a 77-ball 47 but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to collapse to 122/8 in 31.5 overs. No. 8 batter Murugan Abhishek (42 off 46 balls) then played an entertaining knock but it was too little and too late.

