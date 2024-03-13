Musheer Khan Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar’s Presence Motivated Him To Score 136 Runs Against Vidarbha

Home

Musheer Khan broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar by smashing 136 runs in Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha.

New Delhi: Mumbai Ranji batter Musheer Khan revealed how Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in Wankhede Stadium helped him to score 136 runs against Vidarbha in the ongoing final of the Ranji Trophy.

Musheer broke the record of legendary batter Sachin by becoming the youngest batter to smash a century in the final of the Ranji Trophy. He slammed a ton at the age of 19 years and 14 days whereas Tendulkar slammed a century in the final when he was a month short of turning 22.

“I didn’t even know that Sachin Sir had come. Only when I got past 60, I saw Sachin Sir on the screen. That’s when I got the motivation that I have to impress him with my batting” said Musheer Khan.

After being shot out for 224 in their first innings, Mumbai had gained a 119-run lead by dismissing Vidarbha for 105. They had extended the lead to 260 runs by the end of play on the second day and the third day belonged to the 19-year-old Musheer, who went on to complete his maiden Ranji Trophy century, Ajinkya Rahane (73) and Iyer (95) while Shams Mulani contributed an unbeaten 50 as Mumbai scored 418 in their second innings, setting Vidarbha a mountain to climb in the fourth innings.

At stumps on Day 3, Vidarbha were 10 for no loss in two hours and need 528 more runs in the next two days to win their third title in the premier domestic first-class competition. Mumbai are the most successful team in the competition having won the title on 41 occasions. Their last title came in the 2015-16 season.

