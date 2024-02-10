Home

Sports

Musheer Khan To Uday Saharan: ICC Announces Shortlist For U19 Cricket World Cup Player Of The Tournament

Musheer Khan To Uday Saharan: ICC Announces Shortlist For U19 Cricket World Cup Player Of The Tournament

Under-19 World Cup final will be played between India and Australia on February 11 at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa.

Musheer Khan To Uday Saharan: ICC Announces Shortlist For U19 Cricket World Cup Player Of The Tournament

New Delhi: Under-19 World Cup 2024 has come to an end, India will face Australia for the final of the marquee event which is set to take place on February 11 at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in South Africa.

Trending Now

Many cricketers impressed everyone with their talent at this year’s edition of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. ICC shortlisted eight contenders for the Player of the Tournament. Here is the list:

You may like to read

Kwena Maphaka (South Africa)

South Africa’s young pacer impressed everybody with his bowling skills in the marquee event he picked up 21 wickets in the tournament. Maphaka did claim a record of his own with the 17-year-old becoming the first player to collect a trio of five-wicket hauls at a single edition of the tournament.

Ubaid Shah (Pakistan)

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s younger brother Ubaid Shah made headlines with his five wicket haul against Bangladesh which helped the side to reach the semi-final. He picked up 18 wickets in the tournament.

Saumy Pandey (India)

India left-arm pacer played an important role for India during their unbeaten run at the tournament, with his ability to quell the scoring rate of opposition sides a clear standout. He picked up 17* wickets in the tournament so far.

Musheer Khan (India)

Musheer Khan made headlines as he become the only player at the U19 World Cup 2024 to have scored two centuries in the marquee event. He smashed 131 runs against New Zealand. He has scored 338* runs so far.

Jewel Andrew (West Indies)

Windes batter Jewel Andrew started his tournamrent with a 130 runs knock against hosts South Africa, but the West Indies dasher has more strings to his bow judged on his contributions in other matches.

The wicket-keeper-batter stroked a match-winning unbeaten 64 in the West Indies’ successful run chase against Scotland and has collected five catches and a stumping in a standout role behind the stumps.

Hugh Weibgen (Australia)

Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen has also made into the tally as he has been in imperious form for most of the U19 World Cup and his tremendous 120 in a crucial Super Six clash against England on a tough pitch was among the best individual innings of the tournament.

Weibgen showed his class to power the Aussies to a match-winning score on that occasion and has adjusted his game well in other matches to show his excellent batting prowess.

Uday Saharan (India)

India skipper Uday Saharan has improved his skills the longer the tournament has progressed, with his match-winning 81 in the semi-final against South Africa proving crucial in his side’s progression to the title decider. He has scored 389* runs in the tournament so far.

Steve Stolk (South Africa)

South Africa hard-hitter Steve Stolk also comes in the tally as he finished the tournament with the best strike rate (141.61) of any player, with his finest innings coming against Scotland when he smashed eight sixes on his way to 86 from just 37 deliveries. Stolk smashed a total of 31 fours and 11 sixes at the event and played a major role in helping the Proteas to the knockout stages. He scored 228 runs in the tournament.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.