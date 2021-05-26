Mushfiqur Rahim has been one of the most consistent Bangladeshi batsmen ever. The former captain of the side is well-respected among his teammates. On Tuesday, during the game against Sri Lanka, he slammed his eighth ODI century to help the hosts win the match. Rahim also bagged the man of the match for his brilliant 125 off 127 balls. What made the century special was that it came when the team needed it the most. Also Read - Match Highlights BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Updates: Ton-Up Mushfiqur Rahim And Bowlers Shine as Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka to Take Unassailable Lead in Series

Unfortunately, Rahim also grabbed the limelight on Tuesday for unnecessary reasons. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper asked the bowler to push the batsman if he comes in the way at the non-striker's end. Rahim spoke in Bengali and his dialogue was caught on the stump mic. The incident took place in the 11th over of the match when Mehedy Hasan was bowling while Danushka Gunathilaka at the non-striker's end.

Here is what Rahim said:

কেউ কিছু বুঝুক বা নাই বুঝুক বাঙালী কিন্তু ঠিকি বুঝেছে 😁😁😁

তাই না Mushfiqur Rahim ভাই 😁❤️🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/CeUooevHdv — Malick AL Hasan (@MalickALHasan1) May 25, 2021

This is not the first time Rahim has grabbed the limelight for the wrong reason.

“Contributing from the front was great, but I was disappointed not playing the last 11 balls. Mahmudullah batted well and a couple of guys chipped in, and the bowling effort was special tonight. There are areas we can improve. We need to be fearless, but there’s a fine line between fearless and selective cricket. Hopefully, our batsmen take a few notes from this game and come back better next match, because this isn’t the easiest pitch to bat on,” he said at the presentation.

Meanwhile, with a win on the trot, Bangladesh has sealed the three-match ODI series with a game still to be played.