Home

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Be Dismissed For Obstructing The Field | WATCH

Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Be Dismissed For Obstructing The Field | WATCH

Mushfiqur was given out obstructing the field in the 41st over, leaving his side five down as he became only the first Bangladesh Men's batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Be Dismissed For Obstructing The Field | WATCH

Mirpur: Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh Men’s batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field during the second Test against New Zealand at Mirpur on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Mushfiqur was given out obstructing the field in the 41st over, leaving his side five down as he became only the first Bangladesh Men’s batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

You may like to read

The veteran batter defended the ball and extended his right hand to keep the ball away which looked to come out of instinct albeit the ball was far from the stumps. Mushfiqur was confounded as to what unfolded next.

New Zealand players appealed and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to review. The TV umpire was satisfied after watching the replays that Mushfiqur stopped the ball deliberately and was given out, as per ICC.

Mushfiqur Rahim out for obstructing the field. – He is the first Bangladesh batter to dismiss by this way in cricket history.pic.twitter.com/MfZONDzswk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2023

Since 2017, handling the ball has been included within the ambit of ‘obstructing the field’. The Laws of Cricket regarding this rule after the update reads as follows:

37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. 37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or a subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

With the ball still in play and Mushfiqur ‘wilfully’ pushing the ball away, he had to be sent back to the dressing room after scoring 35 off 83 balls.

A batter is not out for obstructing the field if: 37.2 Not out Obstructing the field: A batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if the obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully as in Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

Mushfiqur’s dismissal is also the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Tests since the rule update in 2017. While previously, seven batters have been given out ‘handling the ball’ in Men’s Tests history.

With ANI Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.