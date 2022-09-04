Dubai: Veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from T20I cricket on Sunday morning bringing down. The ex-Bangladesh captain took to Twitter to make the announcement. His tweet stated that the reason behind the move is to lay more emphasis on ODI and Test cricket. His tweet read: “I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15.”Also Read - IND vs PAK: People Are Obsessed With Virat Kohli's Stats Quips Rahul Dravid

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

In 102 T20I games, he has amassed 1500 runs at an average of 19.48. He has been a key player for Bangladesh over the years. Mushfiqur Rahim has the fourth-highest number of dismissals (62) in the T20I format.

Earlier, Bangladesh was knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE after a final-over loss against Sri Lanka. Rahim was a part of the side and his decision to call it a day from the shortest format comes to a couple of days after the loss against SL.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are the four teams that have made it to the Super Four stage. India and Pakistan are the hot favorites to win it.