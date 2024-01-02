Mushtaq Ahmed Advices Babar Azam To Take Break From Cricket, Cites Virat Kohli’s Example

Home

Babar Azam didn’t had a good run in Test cricket for Pakistan in 2023 and also relinquished his captaincy from across formats after the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed advised Babar Azam to take a break from cricket citing Virat Kohli’s example in order to improve his game. The former Pakistan skipper is going through a tough phase as far as his red-ball game is concerned and should give few games a miss to get rest from his busy schedule.

Playing at a stretch for long comes with a lot of travelling and that sometimes drains out a person mentally. “Across the world, we provide coaching, and when we realize a player is mentally disturbed, we give them a break of 2 or 3 matches,” Mushtaq, who took 346 wickets for Pakistan, said.

“When Virat Kohli was out of form, he took a break, and since then, he hasn’t faced the same struggles. The management should have taken ownership and advised Babar to take a rest,” added Mushtaq.

